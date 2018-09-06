Jordanian, Syrian businessmen agree on ‘new economic ties’

AMMAN — Representatives of the Jordanian and Syrian private sectors on Wednesday agreed to establish new economic and trade relations “based on partnership and mutual interests between the two sisterly countries”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a joint business meeting in Damascus, the two sides agreed on the need to “remove any obstacle in the way to economic cooperation between the two counties, to benefit from the Syria rebuilding process, reopen the border crossings and push forward a two-way export-import activity”.

In his remarks at the meeting, the head of the Jordanian delegation, Ghassan Khirfan, stressed the Jordanian private sector’s eagerness to cooperate with their Syrian counterpart to capitalise on the opportunities opened for the two sides, based on partnership and integration. He emphasised that Syria is a vital trade partner of Jordan and a crucial conduit of exports bound for European and regional destinations, while the Kingdom is as important to Syria.

President of Damascus Chamber of Commerce Mohammad Qallaa underlined the “old and deep ties between Jordan and Syria,” voicing hope that the coming stage holds good news for both sides.

The Jordanian delegation comprised around 80 businessmen representing various sectors.

In a recent interview with the Russian international television network, RT, Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh said that the private sector delegation’s visit to Damascus was part of the preparations to reopen the border crossings between Jordan and Syria.

The Jaber/Nassib crossing was closed in 2015 when it was captured by rebels, cutting off a major transit route for hundreds of trucks a day transporting goods.

Those trade routes had already been disrupted by Syria’s seven-year war, hurting regional economies.