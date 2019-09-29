Jordanian-German-Japanese joint venture to supply apparel production systems

AMMAN — Jordan’s Al-Sanabel Converting Industrial Company and its German partner Kusters and Reifenhauser have entered into a partnership with the Japanese company Hongda to supply apparel production systems operating at 12,000 tonnes per year to the Kingdom, at a cost of JD20 million.

Al-Sanabel’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Mohammad Khattab said on Sunday that the project will meet producers’ growing demand for high-quality fabric at competitive prices, and will contribute to reducing the Kingdom’s imported fabrics, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the Jordanian-German-Japanese joint venture will also upgrade the specifications of Jordanian products to penetrate foreign markets, supporting the Kingdom’s economy and generating job opportunities for Jordanians.

“One of the most important industrial projects in the Middle East”, the production of non-woven fabrics will begin in the third quarter of this year, Khattab added.