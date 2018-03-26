Jordan secures international pro-Palestine parliamentary decision

AMMAN — The Inter-Parliamentary Union on Sunday, in its 138th session currently held in Geneva, voted for supporting the Palestinians' right of Jerusalem as the capital of their state.

The vote followed efforts by the Jordanian parliamentary delegation to the meeting to support an Arab-Islamic emergency item added to the agenda in relation to the repercussions of the US decision to relocate the embassy into Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The voting hall witnessed intensified lobbying by the Jordanian delegates, headed by Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh, who held several meetings with representatives of international parliaments to provide them with evidence on the Israeli occupation's discrimination and brutality, Petra said.

The Jordanian delegates’ meetings also aimed at acquainting participating parliamentarians with impacts of the US decision on the future of the peace in the region.

Tarawneh said that the Jordanian diplomacy has succeeded in coordinating with several Arab and Islamic delegations to win this decision that stresses the legitimacy of the Palestinian cause, reiterating that the voting result highlights the international isolation of the Israeli occupation, Petra added.