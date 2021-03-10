You are here

Jordan marks Al Israa wal Miraj anniversary

By JT - Mar 10,2021 - Last updated at Mar 10,2021

AMMAN — Jordan, alongside other countries, on Thursday marks the anniversary of Al Israa wal Miraj, Prophet Mohammad’s nocturnal journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and his ascension to heaven, according to Islamic beliefs.

The Israa, followed by the Miraj, took place on Rajab 27, the seventh month of the Hijri lunar calendar, in the 10th year of Mohammad’s prophethood, according to Muslim beliefs. Islamic sources say the prophet was carried from the Holy Mosque in Mecca to the Farthest Mosque (Al Aqsa Mosque) in Jerusalem on a creature called the Buraq, and in the company of the archangel Gabriel (known in Arabic as Jibril).

There Prophet Mohammad led a congregational prayer of the prophets of God.

After that, Gabriel took him to the heavens where he met prophets Adam, John, Jesus, Idris, Aaron and Moses. In the seventh heaven, he met Abraham, according to Islam Online, an authoritative Islamic web portal.

During the divine journey, Allah ordered the five daily prayers for the Muslim nation. The prophet then returned to Mecca on the same night.

