Jordan logs highest ever single-day spike of 9,417 COVID cases

AMMAN — Eighty-two COVID-19 deaths and 9,417 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 486,470, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 5,428, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 19.36 per cent, compared with 18.79 per cent reported on Sunday.

A total of 48,638 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 5,223,283.

The statement added that 5,124 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 401,319.

The statement added that there are currently 79,723 active COVID cases in Jordan.

A total of 491 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID in hospitals to 2,844. A total of 328 patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Sunday totalled 2,215, registering an occupancy rate of 42 per cent, while a total of 638 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 51 per cent.

A total of 337 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 30 per cent.

The cases comprised 4,787 infections in Amman, 1078 in Irbid, including 58 in Ramtha District, 871 in Zarqa, 766 in Balqa, 368 in Aqaba, 363 in Madaba,340 in Karak, 303 in Mafraq,198 in Tafileh, 181 in Ajloun, 87 in Maan, including 17 cases in Petra District, and 75 in Jerash.