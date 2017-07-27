Jordan considers embassy killings a crime — Royal Court chief

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, accompanied by King’s Adviser for Tribal Affairs Sharif Fawwaz Zaben Abdullah, and Secretary General of the Royal Court Yousef Issawi, on Wednesday, offered condolences to the family of Mohammad Jawawdeh.

The 16-year-old boy was killed, along with a Jordanian doctor by an Israel embassy employee at a residential building rented by the Israeli embassy in Amman. The killer, who shot both, left Jordan to Israel, protected by his diplomatic immunity, leaving behind an angry public opinion.

Tarawneh conveyed the condolences of His Majesty to the family of the deceased, according to a Royal Court statement.

He stressed the concern of King Abdullah regarding this issue, pointing out that the government, in response to directives by His Majesty, will follow up on this issue in accordance with international laws and diplomatic norms to ensure justice.

Tarawneh affirmed that Jordan considers what happened to be a crime that is being examined by concerned prosecutors.

Reiterating a government statement, the Royal Court chief stressed that the embassy was completely separated from any deals related to Al Aqsa Mosque crisis. He said that His Majesty, the government and all state institutions are keen to preserve the holy site’s dignity without compromising any of the rights related to the killings at the embassy.

