Jordan condemns Russia blasts; Jordanians in Saint Petersburg ‘fine’

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed that there were no Jordanians harmed by the blast that took place in the Saint Petersburg metro in Russia earlier in the day, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sabah Al Rafie said that the ministry, through Jordan's embassy in Moscow, had contacted Jordanian students in Petersburg.

She called on Jordanians in the city to contact the operation centre through: +9625735166, the Jordanian embassy in Moscow: +74956999564, or the consulate: +79256793880.

Also on Monday, the government condemned the terrorist attack that targeted innocent civilians at the Saint Petersburg metro, claiming the lives of several people and injuring others.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani called on the international community to follow a holistic approach in combatting "blind terrorism" that hits everywhere in the world and threatens the future of humanity.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, stressed Jordan's solidarity with the Russian government and people, expressing condolences over the loss of life in the incident and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.