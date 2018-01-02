Jordan condemns Knesset-enacted Jerusalem law

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday condemned the Israeli Knesset’s endorsement of a bill that requires a special two-thirds majority vote to relinquish any part of Jerusalem to the Palestinians under any future peace accord.

State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that East Jerusalem is part of the occupied lands in 1967 and is a key item of the final-status issues that must be decided through negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis in accordance with the international law and agreed terms of reference.

Momani stressed that all Israeli unilateral measures that aim to impose new realities and change the status quo in Jerusalem are “null and void” as stipulated in the international law.

Momani, who is also government spokesperson, warned against the recent Israeli measures including the bill on Jerusalem and the Likud Party’s vote to expand the jurisdiction of Israeli law to include the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The minister said that such measures would undermine the two-state solution, which is the only formula to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.