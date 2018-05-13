Jordan condemns Israeli acts at Al Aqsa

By JT - May 13,2018 - Last updated at May 13,2018

AMMAN — The government on Sunday strongly condemned the continuous Israeli violations and provocations against Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, especially the provocative break-ins by crowds of extremists into the compound’s yards under the protection of the occupation forces.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv presented a diplomatic protest warrant to the Israeli foreign ministry later in the day, expressing the Kingdom's denouncement to such irresponsible practices and calling for their immediate stop, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, added that these condemned and rejected practices by extremist groups violate the sanctity of this sacred place and provokes the feelings of Muslims all around the world.

The minister stressed that these violations represent a failure by Israel, as an occupying force, to honour its commitments stipulated in the international and humanitarian laws and constitute a breach to all international agreements that call for respecting

places of worship.

In this regard, he stressed that maintaining peace in the vicinity of Al Aqsa Mosque can be guaranteed through respecting the legal status quo.

Momani denounced all violations perpetrated against the mosque by Israeli settlers.

The spokesperson demanded immediate halt to these provocative measures, stressing that Tel Aviv must keep the historical status quo in the Holy City intact, as well as respect the Jordanian role as the custodian of the holy places in East Jerusalem, which was recognised in the peace treaty signed between the two countries in 1994.