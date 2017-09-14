Jordan condemns Iraq terror attack

By JT - Sep 14,2017 - Last updated at Sep 14,2017

AMMAN — The government on Thursday strongly condemned the "cowardly" terrorist attack that took place in Iraq, resulting in the deaths of dozens of innocent victims, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani expressed Jordan's solidarity with Iraq in the face of terrorism that threatens countries' security and stability.

Momani reiterated Jordan's firm stance against the "inhuman crimes" committed by terrorists and the need for joint international and regional efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms.

He expressed confidence in Iraq's armed forces capabilities to defeat Daesh and to free Iraq from its evils.