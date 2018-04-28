Japan’s PM due in Jordan Monday for 2-day visit

AMMAN — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, along with his wife, is scheduled to start an official visit to the Kingdom on Monday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He is scheduled to hold talks with His Majesty King Abdullah on means of enhancing cooperation and the strategic partnership between Jordan and Japan.

The talks will mainly focus on economic cooperation and investment opportunities, in addition to regional developments.

The Japanese prime minister will be accompanied by an economic delegation of CEOs from major Japanese companies in the energy, heavy and light industries, transport, infrastructure and ICT sectors.

During the two-day visit, Abe, who is also accompanied by senior Japanese officials, is also scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Hani Mulki, according to Petra.

In March, Abe received Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi who delivered to him a message from King Abdullah voicing Jordan’s “pride in its deep-rooted relations” with Japan and keenness to develop them at all levels.