Higher Education Ministry follows up on Jordanian students in Ukraine

AMMAN — The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is following on the situation of Jordanian students studying in Ukrainian universities, according to Muhannad Al Khatib, the ministry’s spokesperson.

“The Higher Education Ministry, together with the Foreign Ministry, has been following up with Jordanian students studying in Ukraine,” Khatib told The Jordan Times over the phone.

He noted that around 700 Jordanian students are currently studying in Ukraine. The students are distributed across 37 universities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

“Jordanian students’ safety is the priority during the current stage,” the spokesperson said, calling on students to follow the Foreign Ministry’s latest advisories, which urged students who are currently in Jordan not to travel to Ukraine, and those who are in Ukraine to consider departing immediately.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Twitter called on all Jordanians who are currently in Ukraine to provide their contact information at the following link so that the Jordanian embassy can communicate with them: https://mfa.gov.jo/ar/embassy/Ankara/form

In case of emergency, assistance may be requested by calling the Jordanian embassy’s number in Ankara, 00905384419586, or the Cultural Office in Kyiv at 00380939361181, or by calling the operations centre at the ministry’s headquarters at 00962795497777.