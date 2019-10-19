FM talks ties with Finnish president in Helsinki

AMMAN — Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Friday received Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who conveyed a message from His Majesty King Abdullah that focused on developing bilateral relations and enhancing Amman-Helsinki ties under the framework of partnership with the EU, which is currently being chaired by Finland.

The Finnish president voiced his country’s keenness to bolster relations with the Kingdom, praising His Majesty’s pivotal role in efforts exerted to solve regional crises, realise peace and stability and enhance the culture of dialogue, moderation and respect among different civilisations, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Meanwhile, Safadi and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto reviewed means to boost cooperation in the economic, tourist and educational fields between the two countries, which opened diplomatic relations in 1959.

Both ministers agreed to “institutionalise” political consultation and assign action teams from both ministries to identify available cooperation sectors with technical ministries to consider steps that should be taken to increase commercial exchange and investment, tourist and educational cooperation.

They also reviewed the latest regional developments, mainly those pertaining to the Palestinian issue, the Syrian crisis and joint efforts in the war against terror, the statement said.

In this regard, Safadi commended Finland’s stance that affirms the two-state solution as well as Helsinki’s support to UNRWA.

The minister referred to the “dangerous” illegitimate, unilateral Israeli procedures that violate international law and undermine the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

For his part, Haavisto praised Amman’s role and efforts in realising security and stability in the region, stressing the readiness of his country to enhance ties, cooperation and coordination on regional issues.

The Finnish minister also expressed his country’s appreciation for the Kingdom’s hosting of Syrian refugees, according to the statement.

Also while in Helsinki, Safadi met with a delegation of Finnish businesspeople and acquainted them with economic and investment opportunities in Jordan, noting that the Kingdom’s qualified human resources, stable environment and free trade agreements make it a suitable investment destination for the Finnish business sector.

The minister reviewed opportunities in the energy, digital technology, water, tourism and other sectors, while the businesspeople voiced their interest in working in the Jordanian market.

Safadi also met with First Deputy Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Tuula Haatainen, who commended the level of legislative cooperation and coordination, the statement said.

Participating in the Helsinki Policy Forum as a main speaker, Safadi spoke about Jordan's stances on regional developments, mainly the Palestinian cause, the Syrian crisis and joint efforts in combatting terror.