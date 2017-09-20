You are here
FM calls for peaceful solutions to conflicts
By JT - Sep 20,2017 - Last updated at Sep 20,2017
AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday stressed the importance of reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis that is accepted by the Syrian people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
During his participation in a ministerial meeting on Syria at the UN headquarters, Safadi called for supporting a ceasefire in all of Syria, noting that the Syrian people are the foremost affected party by the continuous fighting.
The minister also took part in the meeting of the UN's Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) that coordinates assistance for the Palestinian people.
He urged a resumption of the peace talks between the Palestinians and Israelis to solve the conflict in a way that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state that lives peacefully alongside Israel.
Also on Monday, Safadi met with Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze and discussed bilateral relations between Jordan and Georgia.
They also discussed latest regional and international developments.
