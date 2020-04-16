Eased regulations to take effect in Aqaba on Sunday, official says

AMMAN — Southern governorates will be isolated from other parts of the Kingdom, and Aqaba residents will be able to move both on foot and via vehicles as of Sunday between 10am and 6pm, an official said on Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Mazen Faraiah, director of operations at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management's crisis cell, during a press briefing broadcast live from the centre, said that all commercial facilities in Aqaba, located some 330 kilometres south of the capital, will also be allowed to open between 10am and 6pm.

Fishermen in the coastal city will be allowed to fish between 4am and 4pm, Faraiah added.

Schools, universities, mosques, churches, wedding halls and restaurants, except for delivery and orders, will remain closed in the governorate, the army official said, noting that 40 inspection teams with law enforcement authorities will be touring the city to check on the observance of health measures and social distancing in markets.

Faraiah added thatall public transport and air and marine movement in Aqaba will still be closed to passengers, while cargo movement will continue, explaining thatAqaba residents can enter and exit the city after they receive the approval of the governor.

He also noted that the government, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies are maintaining efforts to contain the coronavirus in cooperation with other stakeholders, praising the commitment of citizens in supporting these efforts.

The army official added that the isolation of Al Hayy Al Shamali and other areas in Irbid will continue, in addition to continuing with the isolation of several areas in Amman, including Al Marqab and Marka Al Shamaliah, as well as two buildings in Tabarbour and one in Dahiyet Al Rashid.