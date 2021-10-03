Crown Prince thanks Jordanians for support

AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Friday expressed thanks to Jordanians for their concern for his health after he tested positive for COVID-19. "Thanks a thousand, you lifted my spirits with your kind words," the Crown Prince said in a call-in with Al Mamlaka TV.

He added that Their Royal Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania are in good condition, noting that their recent COVID-19 results came back negative, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

“I didn’t experience severe COVID-19 symptoms as I am vaccinated,” the Crown Prince said, emphasising the necessity of immunisation for all ages, especially young people.

The Crown Prince said that the ideal solution to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid lockdowns is increasing the number of vaccinated people.