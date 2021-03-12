CBJ increases support allocated to SMEs to JD700m

The Central Bank of Jordan on Thursday decided to increase the support directed to small- and medium-sized enterprises to JD700 million up from JD500 million (File photo)

AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Thursday decided to increase the support directed to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to JD700 million up from JD500 million.

The CBJ also said that the terms of loans granted to SMEs were extended for one year and increased the ceiling of loans granted to some sectors to JD4 million up from JD3 million with a total value of JD1.2 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The CBJ stressed the continuation of its programmes where all economic sectors can apply to banks working in the Kingdom to benefit from them, noting that the total value of loans spent under the SMEs support programme to face the repercussions of COVID-19 has reached JD454 million to date, which benefited a total of 5,051 companies.