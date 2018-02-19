Cabinet allows visas for ‘restricted nationality’ patients

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday decided to allow patients and their chaperones from Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Chad and Ethiopia to obtain a visa for medication purposes in the Kingdom.

Under the Cabinet decision, patients and their chaperones with restricted nationalities can obtain a visa for medication purposes in the country within two working days except for emergency cases, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The visa applications need to be submitted to the Interior Ministry by the hospitals that will receive them which will have to sign financial guarantees of JD10,000 to ensure patients’ and their chaperones’ compliance with relevant regulations, Petra said.

Men over the age of 50, children under the age of 15, women of all ages and patients from Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Chad and Ethiopia who had entered and left the country legally for medication previously will be exempted from the visa application.

The Cabinet tasked the ICT Ministry with speeding up e-visa issuance procedures in coordination with stakeholders.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani stressed the decision’s contributions to boosting medical tourism in the country.