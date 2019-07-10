Budget deficit up to around JD484 m in first 5 months

AMMAN — The public budget deficit after grants went up to JD483.5 million by the end of May, compared with JD435.5 million for the same period of last year.

According to the Finance Ministry’s monthly bulletin, the budget deficit before grants had reached JD574 million, compared with JD513 million for the January-May period of 2018, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry, according to estimations of the General Budget Law, expected the budget deficit after grants to stand at around JD645.6 million by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, domestic revenues increased by JD97 million by the end of May, reaching around JD3.03 billion, compared with JD2.93 billion last year.

External grants amounted to JD90.5 million by the end of May, compared with JD77.9 million for the same period last year.

The public debt stood at JD29.264 billion, constituting 94.6 per cent of the estimated GDP for the end of May, compared with JD28.308 billion that constituted the same value of the GDP during the same period of 2018.