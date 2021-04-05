Batch of Sinopharm COVID vaccine arrives in Jordan

AMMAN — A batch of the China-produced anti-coronavirus vaccine (Sinopharm) arrived at Queen Alia International Airport Sunday evening, purchased at preferential prices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Jordan have helped each other and joined forces in combating the pandemic, which indicates the deep friendship between the two peoples," China's Ambassador to Jordan, Chen Chuandong said in an embassy statement.

He pointed out that his country's government supports Jordan's efforts to buy Chinese vaccines, and this reflects the value of the Chinese-Jordanian strategic partnership and China's real work to support the Jordan in combating the pandemic.

He stressed that the Chinese vaccines have won widespread recognition for their safety and efficacy. Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry Yousef Bataineh thanked China for its support for Jordan to combat the pandemic.