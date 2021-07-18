Awqaf minister strongly condemns Israeli violations at Al Aqsa

AMMAN — Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalaileh on Sunday expressed his utter condemnation and rejection of Israeli occupation banning Muslims’ entry to Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and protecting break-ins to the holy site by settlers on the occasion of the alleged “destruction of the temple”.

Khalaileh, in a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said that these practices only represent a suppression of the religious freedom of Muslims to Al Aqsa Mosque and an attack on the Islamic right to this holy place.

The minister stressed that Muslims will never forget Al Aqsa Mosque that is a sacred right to them, especially that it is one of the three most sacred mosques for all Muslims.

He also voiced full support for the Jerusalem Awqaf Council and the Jordan-run Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department in defending Al Aqsa Mosque and Islamic sites, praising the efforts of the department’s employees in protecting the mosque and holy sites in the city.

Khalaileh noted that Jordan and the Islamic world are so attached to the Muslims’ right to the mosque and the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

In this regard, he said that the Kingdom is shouldering this custodianship on behalf of the Islamic nation with the support of relevant international resolutions that stressed Muslims’ sole right to Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif with its full area.