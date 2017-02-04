Air Force attack destroys Daesh sites inside Syria

AMMAN — Royal Air Force jets on Friday destroyed various targets of the Daesh terrorist group in southern Syria, a Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army statement said Saturday, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

One of the targets was a military site that previously belonged to the Syrian army and was seized by Daesh, the statement said, adding that the attack was dedicated to the memory of those who died in the line of duty in the war against terrorism.

The Royal Air Force’s unmanned jet fighter planes destroyed ammunition warehouses, a structure designated to customising and booby-trapping vehicles and barracks built for Daesh members.

The operation resulted in killing and injuring several members of the terrorist group as well as the destruction of a number of vehicles.

The air strikes are a continuation of the Kingdom's efforts to eliminate the terrorist group and to “show the khawarij [outlaws of Islam], that they will be targeted constantly until they are eradicated”, the statement added.

Jordan is part of the US-led international coalition to fight Daesh, which has killed several Jordanian citizens and servicemen in attacks over the past two years.