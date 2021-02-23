19 COVID deaths, 4,139 virus cases recorded Tuesday

AMMAN — Nineteen COVID-19 deaths and 4,139 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 372,417, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,589, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 2,679 infections in Amman, 246 in Irbid, including 18 in Ramtha District, 33 in Mafraq, 368 in Zarqa, 363 in Balqa, 95 in Karak, 23 in Tafileh, 47 in Ajloun, 66 in Aqaba, 106 in Madaba, 69 in Jerash, and 44 in Maan, including nine in Petra District.

The statement added that there are currently 28,614 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 238 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,106, the statement said, adding that 141 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Monday totalled 885, registering an occupancy rate of 22 per cent, while a total of 202 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 23 per cent.

A total of 78 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 9 per cent.

The statement added that 1,855 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 339,214.

A total of 34,840 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4,440,208, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 11.88 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.