Zelensky presses Scholz for 'fundamental' support against Russia

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on Monday, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz posing during their meeting in Kyiv (AFP photo)

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine needs more weapons and stronger diplomatic backing to reach a "just peace" with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky argued on Monday as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kyiv.

Attempting to cast himself as a mediator, Scholz came to Ukraine's capital a few weeks after becoming the first major ally of the war-torn country to speak to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in more than a year.

The German chancellor vowed on Monday to prevent Russia from dictating the terms of peace, seeking to alleviate fears that US President-elect Donald Trump may soon force Ukraine to accept a deal favourable to Moscow.

In a press conference with Scholz, Zelensky said Ukraine's allies "can only ensure peace through strength, the strength of our weapons, our diplomacy, and our cooperation."

"It is fundamental for us that Germany as a leader does not reduce [support] next year, including financial support," he added, noting the importance of a "just peace".

Germany is to hold an election in February in which Scholz faces a mounting right-wing challenge.

Scholz's visit comes ahead of the January 20 inauguration of Trump, who has pledged to end the war in hours, raising fears he will try to force Ukraine to accept a deal on Moscow's terms.

Scholz himself spurred controversy and concern in mid-November with his call to Putin.

Zelensky at the time slammed the call, saying it had opened a "Pandora's box" by weakening Putin's international isolation.

In the call, Scholz condemned the war and "urged Russia to show willingness to negotiate with Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace", the chancellor's office said.

'Impose a dictated peace'

In Kyiv, Scholz said Russia must not be allowed to "impose a dictated peace on Ukraine" in any negotiations.

He said that in efforts to reach "a fair, just and lasting peace", no decisions must be taken without Kyiv and all sides must adhere to the motto of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine".

The German chancellor highlighted military aid worth 650 million euros ($680 million) to be delivered by the end of the year -- but officials in Berlin later conceded that the aid had been previously announced.

Such aid is vital for Ukraine, facing Russia's better-resourced army across a sprawling 1,000-kilometre frontline.

Russia made its largest territorial gains in a month since March 2022 in November, according to AFP analysis of data from the US Institute for the Study of War.

Kremlin forces advanced over 725 square kilometres, mainly in the east near the city of Pokrovsk -- up from 610 square kilometres in October.

The Kremlin said on Monday that it had no expectations from Scholz's visit.

"I would not say we have expectations from this visit. Germany is continuing its line of unconditional support to Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin had not passed on a message to Zelensky through Scholz.

Scholz and Zelensky visited wounded soldiers in hospital in Kyiv, as well as an exhibition of drones, which both sides have deployed in waves of aerial attacks.

'Wants people to freeze'

Drone and missile attacks have intensified over Ukraine in the past few weeks.

The latest wave saw Russia attack Ukraine with 110 drones overnight, killing one man in the western town of Ternopil, where strikes last month left thousands without electricity.

Scholz condemned Moscow's campaign of strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, seen as a bid to knock out crucial power supplies through the winter months and sap Ukrainian morale.

"Russia continues to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a targeted and merciless manner. Putin wants people to freeze," said Scholz.

"We will not allow his cynical calculation to work out," he said.

Under Scholz, Germany has become the second-biggest arms supplier to Ukraine after the United States, but has refused to send Kyiv long-range missiles that could strike deep inside Russia.

In Kyiv, Scholz reiterated his opposition to giving Ukraine Germany's long-range Taurus missile system which could fire deep into Russian territory.

Berlin believes that the high-tech weapon could only be deployed with targeting assistance from German forces.

But Zelensky said he was still talking to Scholz about the possibility of supplying Taurus missiles.

The Ukrainian leader said he was "constantly working to make sure that we have more common ground on the Taurus issue," and that the missiles could help Ukraine hit more military targets in Russia.