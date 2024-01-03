US carrier to return to base

The US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, deployed to the eastern Mediterranean in October, will return to the United States (AFP photo)

WASHINGTON — The US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, deployed to the eastern Mediterranean after the October 7 sudden attacks, will return to the United States "in the coming days", the navy said on Monday.

Sent to "contribute to our regional deterrence and defence posture", the carrier will "redeploy to its home port as scheduled to prepare for future deployments", the navy said in a statement.

"The Department of Defence continually evaluates force posture globally and will retain extensive capability both in the Mediterranean and across the Middle East," the statement added.

The navy said it was "collaborating with Allies and partners to bolster maritime security in the region".

It noted that the Defence Department will continue to rely on the presence of its forces in the region — including the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group — "to deter any state or non-state actor from escalating this crisis beyond Gaza".

A new generation aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford is a 100,000-ton nuclear-powered ship equipped with new technologies.

After October 7, Washington provided military support to Israel and reinforced its forces in the region, including the USS Gerald R. Ford and other warships.