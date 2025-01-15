UN rights chief says transitional justice 'crucial' in Syria

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks during a press conference in Damascus, on Wednesday (AFP photo)

DAMASCUS — United Nations rights chief Volker Turk on Wednesday said transitional justice was "crucial" for Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, during the first-ever visit by someone in his post to the country.

"Transitional justice is crucial as Syria moves forward," the UN high commissioner for human rights said.

"Revenge and vengeance are never the answer."

The United Nations has said Assad's fall must be followed by accountability for him and others behind the crimes committed during his rule.

"The enforced disappearances, the torture, the use of chemical weapons, among other atrocity crimes, must be fully investigated," Turk said, alluding notably to accusations Assad used sarin gas against his own people.

"And then justice must be served, fairly and impartially," he said at a press conference in Damascus.

Since Islamist-led rebels seized Damascus last month, the new authorities have sought to reassure Syrians and the international community that they will respect the rights of minorities in rebuilding the country.

Turk said that, during his visit, he and the country's new leader Ahmed Sharaa had discussed "the opportunities and challenges awaiting this new Syria".

"He acknowledged and assured me of the importance of respect for human rights for all Syrians and all different components of Syrian society," Turk said.

He said Sharaa also backed "the pursuit of healing, trust building and social cohesion and the reform of institutions".

Turk also called for an easing of certain sanctions imposed on Syria under Assad's rule.

"I... call for an urgent reconsideration of... sanctions with a view to lifting them," he said, that they had had "a negative impact on the enjoyment of rights" of Syrian people.

Turk said he had visited Syria's notorious Saydnaya prison and met with a former detainee, "a former soldier suspected of being a defector".

"He told me of the cruel treatment he endured. I cannot even bear to share the stories of beatings and torture that he shared with me," he said.