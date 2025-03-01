Ukrainian soldiers put hopes in Europe after Trump clash

A man walks past destroyed houses in Kramatorsk, near the front line in eastern Ukraine, on March 1, 2025, amid the Russian military action in Ukraine (AFP photo)

UKRAINE — A few kilometres from the front line in eastern Ukraine, Nadija, an army lieutenant, told AFP she felt "empty" after watching the clash between President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

Nadija said she wondered what Ukraine had done to deserve getting harangued by Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful" and not "thankful" enough for US support.

"We did everything we had to," said the round-cheeked 21-year-old soldier in the Donetsk region.

"I could have lived a calm life but instead of that I am fighting," she said.

The fighting is raging in Ukraine, particularly around the town of Pokrovsk -- an important logistics hub.

The Ukrainian army is outgunned and outmanned and struggling to hold back Russia's steady advance.

Nadija said the unprecedented argument in the White House would likely boost support for Zelensky and the army in Ukraine.

"I think that more people will pay attention to the need to serve in the armed forces," she said, explaining that the army needed "young recruits".

'Proud' of Zelensky

With the risk of a cut in US military assistance, Nadija said she hoped for backing from Europe, adding that countries bordering Russia would "wake up".

"If the support weakens, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will have achieved his aims and Europe will be next" to be attacked, she said.

Near the snow-covered front line, Oleksandr, a 41-year-old sergeant, held a cup of coffee to stay warm.

An imposing figure with blue eyes, he said he was "proud" of his president and "not surprised" by Trump's words, adding that the US leader "likes dictators".

"I think there won't be any more aid to put pressure on us to capitulate to Russia as soon as possible."

Oleksandr said he also hoped for support for Europe, pointing out that Russia had "reliable" partners such as North Korea which sent soldiers to fight Ukraine.

"They [European countries] will help us but not all of them," he said.

'Betrayed' by Trump

Two other soldiers, who go by the the nicknames Smile and Rybachok, were also having coffee between missions.

Smile said he felt "betrayed" and "abandoned".

"They way Trump behaved is unacceptable," he said, adding that the situation at the front was "serious".

He said he too wanted to believe Europe would come to the rescue -- "otherwise, what else can we do?".

"Of course Europe will help us", said Rybachok, 38, who is staying optimistic despite having lost an eye in combat and having several scars on his face.

Ivan, who was away from the front for a break to try and forget the horror, said Zelensky had replied "as he should have" to Trump.

Asked if he was afraid of what would come next, he replied: "I no longer know what fear is."