Ukrainian president urges 'lasting peace' that Russia cannot break

By AFP - Dec 17,2024 - Last updated at Dec 17,2024

This handout photograph taken on December 14, 2024, and released by the press service of the 24th mechanized brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces shows servicemen of the air defense unit of the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo practicing a tactical medicine and TCCC (tactical combat casualty care) drill in Donetsk region, 2024 ((AFP photo))

TALLINN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called for a "real, lasting peace" that Russia could not break and said he hoped for an end to the war next year.

Zelensky spoke in a video address to the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in Tallinn, which brought together representatives from 10 northern European countries this week.

"We all understand that next year could be the year this war ends. We must make it happen," Zelensky said.

"We need to establish peace … that's not just a pause, but a real, lasting peace," he added.

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to push for a quick deal to halt the fighting when he assumes office in January.

That has sparked fears in Kyiv and Europe that Ukraine could be pushed to make concessions to Moscow.

The members of the JEF summit also stressed the importance of a fair and lasting peace.

"A comprehensive, just and lasting peace requires full and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian forces and military assets from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders," they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

JEF includes the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the Nordic states of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, as well as the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The countries said their military assistance to Ukraine would top 12 billion euros ($12.6 billion) next year.