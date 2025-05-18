Ukraine says Russia launched 'record' drone attack

By AFP - May 18,2025 - Last updated at May 18,2025

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service shows on May 18, 2025, shows rescuers dousing a fire in a building following drone attacks on the Kyiv region, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine (AFP photo)

KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine said Sunday that Russia had launched a record number of drones at the country overnight, targeting various regions, including that of the capital Kyiv, where a woman was killed.

The attacks came two days after the first direct peace talks between officials from Russia and Ukraine in more than three years, which failed to produce a truce.

In his first remarks since the talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that his focus was on eradicating what he called the causes of the Ukraine conflict and guaranteeing Russia's security.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched "273 Shahed attack drones and various types of imitator drones", of which 88 were destroyed and 128 more went astray "without negative consequences".

Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said it was a "record" number of drones. "Russia has a clear goal, to continue killing civilians," she said.

The Russian military said it had intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones overnight and on Sunday morning.

In his interview with Russian state TV, Putin said Moscow's aim was to "eliminate the causes that triggered this crisis, create the conditions for a lasting peace and guarantee Russia's security".

He said the Russian army, which occupies around 20 per cent of Ukraine, had the "troops and means required" to achieve this goal.

Friday's talks in Turkey, the first direct Ukraine-Russia encounter since shortly after Russia invaded in February 2022, led to an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners each.

Ukraine's top negotiator, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, said the "next step" would be a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia said it had taken note of the request.

But the Kremlin said the POW swap had to be completed and both sides needed to present their visions for a ceasefire before the next round of negotiations could be arranged.

US President Donald Trump, who claimed during his campaign for re-election last year that he could end the war in days -- said Saturday that he would speak by phone to Putin on Monday.

Russia's overnight drone attacks were roundly condemned by Ukrainian officials.

"For Russia, the negotiations in Istanbul are just pretence. Putin wants war," said Zelensky's top aide, Andriy Yermak.