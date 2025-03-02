UK, France working with Ukraine on plan to end fighting-Starmer

LONDON — Britain and France are working with Ukraine on plans to end the fighting with Russia, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday, as European leaders gathered for crisis talks after a blowout between Kyiv and Washington.



Speaking ahead of a summit in London with more than a dozen European leaders seeking a way forward on the three-year-old conflict, Starmer urged world leaders to "work together", saying "nobody wants to see" scenes like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US counterpart Donald Trump's clash in the Oval Office on Friday.



"We have to find a way that we can all work together. Because, in the end, we've had three years of bloody conflict. Now we need to get to that lasting peace." Starmer told the BBC.



"The United Kingdom, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then we'll discuss that plan with the United States."



Ukraine's allies have been underscoring their steadfast commitment to counter growing concerns that Trump is about to sell Kyiv short in negotiations with Russia.



Starmer warmly welcomed Zelensky to the British capital on Saturday, the day after the Ukrainian leader was kicked out of the White House, extending a loan to strengthen Ukraine's depleted defences.



The London meeting brings together leaders from around continental Europe, including France, Germany, Denmark and Italy as well as Turkey, NATO and the European Union.



With fears growing over whether the United States will continue to support NATO, the meeting will also address the need for Europe to increase defence cooperation.



In addition to attending the security summit, Zelensky is also due to meet King Charles III during his visit.



'Very welcome '



As Zelensky's convoy swept into London on Saturday, a crowd of supporters cheered.



"You're very, very welcome here in Downing Street," Starmer told Zelensky before their 75-minute closed-door talks.



Zelensky effusively thanked Britain and its people "for their tremendous support from the very beginning of this war".



The pair discussed Ukraine's position and how to end the war "with a lasting and just peace that will not allow Russia to use the ceasefire to rearm and attack again", according to a statement released by Zelensky's office.



They also unveiled a £2.26-billion loan agreement to support Ukraine's defence capabilities, to be paid back with the profits of immobilised sovereign Russian assets.



Just hours earlier, Zelensky had been shouted down at the White House.



As cameras rolled in the Oval Office, Trump and US Vice President JD Vance angrily accused Zelensky of not being "thankful" and refusing to accept their proposed truce terms.



Trump also accused him of gambling with the potential of World War III.



Zelensky meanwhile insisted there should be "no compromises" with Putin as the parties negotiate to end the war.