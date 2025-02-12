Trump's defence chief lays down demands on Ukraine, NATO

BRUSSELS — Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth laid out President Donald Trump's red lines and demands on Ukraine and NATO to Washington's allies on Wednesday, telling Europe it must step up on supporting Kyiv and its own defence.



In a forceful introduction at NATO headquarters, the former television anchor set out the contours for a future deal that Trump has vowed to reach on ending Russia's war on Ukraine.



"Our message is clear, the bloodshed must stop and this war must end," he told a group of Kyiv's backers that included his Ukrainian counterpart.



Hegseth said trying to return Ukraine to its pre-2014 borders was an "illusionary goal" that would extend the fighting.



The US defence chief said security guarantees would be needed for Ukraine but that NATO membership was "not realistic," and made clear the United States would not deploy troops on the ground.



"Instead, any security guarantee must be backed by capable European and non-European troops," he said.



Hegseth said that Trump was "unleashing US energy production" and urging other producers to do so in a bid to drive down prices -- and push Moscow to negotiate.



But he insisted that Europe must now start providing the "overwhelming share" of aid to Ukraine.



The tough US stance had largely been expected but it will still provide a cold shower for Kyiv as its forces struggle to hold back Russia.



Hegseth's visit to NATO headquarters is part of the first flurry of high-ranking American visits to Europe since Trump took power.



Those are set to culminate with Vice President JD Vance meeting Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich on Friday.



'Imbalanced relationship'



On European security, Hegseth echoed Trump's demands for NATO to more than double its defence spending target to five percent of GDP.



While he said Washington remained committed to NATO, the United States will "no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship" that sees Europe underpaying.



He warned that US prime interests were focused on the threat from China and that there may be "trade offs" on American involvement in Europe.



"As the United States prioritises its attention to these threats, European allies must lead from the front," he said.



US allies have already stepped up their spending in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and are pledging to do more to back Kyiv.



"Secretary Hegseth, we hear you," said Britain's defence minister John Healey in a brief response.



"We hear your concerns on stepping up for Ukraine, we are and we will. On stepping up for European security. We are and we will."



Britain announced a fresh package of aid for Ukraine worth $185 million.



'Do a lot more'



NATO's European members are terrified about Ukraine being forced into a bad deal that lets Moscow claim victory and leave them facing the threat of an emboldened Russia.



The United States has underpinned European security through NATO over the past seven decades.



Hegseth's broadside is set to fire a starting pistol on negotiations for setting a new spending target for alliance members at a June summit in the Netherlands.



NATO chief Mark Rutte said he expects the goal to be raised to "north of three percent".



"We need to do a lot more so we have what we need to deter and defend. And so that there is more equitable burden sharing," he said.