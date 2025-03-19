Thousands march in support of Colombia's president, reforms

BOGOTÁ — Colombia's leftist president called thousands of supporters to the streets Tuesday, a political show of strength in an effort to press lawmakers into passing stalled health and labour reforms.



In major cities from Bogota to Medellin, thousands of Gustavo Petro's supporters blocked streets, waved flags and chanted slogans of support.



Petro, 64, is the first leftist president in Colombia's history, but has failed to pass the bulk of his reformist agenda through Congress.



With little more than a year left in his four-year term, Petro is now in a race to fulfil key pledges and cement his political legacy.



The ex-guerrilla cannot run in the 2026 elections, but he hopes populist support in favour of his reforms will bolster goodwill for his as-yet unannounced successor.



Petro has blamed powerful business interests for blocking reforms, which among other measures would give workers extra pay for working nights, Sundays or public holidays.



He joined the march in Bogota's Plaza de Bolivar, telling protesters that a corrupt "oligarchy" has "betrayed the Colombian people, for greed and for money."



"Colombia's Congress is turning its back on the people," he said, demanding a referendum on the reforms -- a vote unlikely to pass Congress.



Pensioner Edgar Sanchez said he was protesting so that his children and grandchildren can regain what he once had: "eight-hour workdays, night pay and an end to outsourcing."



Maritza Rodríguez, a 48-year-old teacher in Bogota, complained of mistreatment by employers.



"Workers should have the opportunity to change their lifestyle... we would be happier. The economic situation would recover," she said.



Petro's approval rating stands at 32 percent, according to the latest poll by Invamer.



His disapproval rate has soared to 63 percent, thanks in part to perceived failures in countering narcotrafficking, armed guerrilla groups and corruption.



Petro is also facing a cabinet crisis after calling last month for the resignations of senior officials, who he accused of falling behind on the delivery of key projects.



The latest was Finance Minister Diego Guevara, who on Tuesday announced on social media platform X that he had submitted his resignation after a "personal, calm, and friendly conversation" with the president.