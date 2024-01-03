Storm Henk causes flooding and travel disruption in UK

An aerial view shows caravans surrounded by floodwater at Billing Aquadrome in Northampton, central England on Wednesday, after the River Nene burst its banks following Storm Henk which brought strong winds and heavy rain across much of the country (AFP photo)

LONDON — Hundreds of flood warnings were in place in the UK on Wednesday, after strong winds and rain lashed large parts of the country, hitting travel and cutting power.

The strongest gusts from Storm Henk were recorded on Tuesday afternoon on the Isle of Wight, off England’s south coast, where the wind reached 151 kilometres per hour.

The wind got up to 81 mph at Exeter airport, along the south coast in Devon, the Met Office weather agency said.

Gloucestershire Police in western England said a man in his 50s was killed when a tree fell on his car during the storms near Cirencester.

On Wednesday morning, the Environment Agency said it had issued 294 flood warnings — where flooding is expected — and 341 flood alerts — where flooding is possible — in England.

Several residents had to be evacuated from houseboats and caravans on the River Nene near Northampton, 112 kilometres north of London, because of rising waters.

Eight flood warnings and 32 flood alerts were in force in Wales, as well as a severe flood warning, indicating a danger to life, Natural Resources Wales said.

According to the Energy Networks Association, an industry body of gas and electricity suppliers, some 10,000 customers were without power.

National Highways, which operates and maintains motorways and major roads in England, said several main routes were closed because of flooding.

The organisation warned that with more rain forecast in several regions throughout the day, some roads would remain shut for several hours.

Train companies also warned passengers that services would be disrupted, as high winds had brought down trees onto railway lines.

Scotland and northern England in particular were hit in late December by Storm Gerrit, which saw three men die when their car fell into a river.