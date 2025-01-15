South Korean President Yoon arrested over failed martial law bid

A vehicle carrying impeached South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol [C] leaves the complex building housing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials [CIO] in Gwacheon on Wednesday (AFP photo)

SEOUL — Impeached South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday over his failed martial law bid, ending a weeks-long standoff with authorities and becoming the first president to be detained in the nation's history.

Yoon, who faces charges of insurrection over his short-lived effort to impose martial law last month, said he would comply with investigators to avoid "bloodshed".

A former prosecutor who led the conservative People Power Party [PPP] to election victory in 2022, Yoon could face the death penalty or life in jail if found guilty of insurrection.

He had sought to evade arrest for weeks by remaining in his residential compound, protected by members of the Presidential Security Service [PSS] who had remained loyal to him.

His guards had installed barbed wire and barricades at the residence, turning it into what the opposition called a "fortress".

Yoon, who had vowed to "fight to the end", managed to thwart a first arrest attempt on January 3 following a tense hours-long impasse between the guards and anti-graft investigators working with police.

But before dawn on Wednesday, hundreds of police officers and investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office again surrounded the residence, some scaling perimeter walls and hiking up back trails to reach the main building.

After a standoff of about five hours, authorities announced Yoon had been arrested and the impeached leader released a pre-recorded video message.

"I decided to respond to the Corruption Investigation Office," Yoon said in the message, adding that he did not accept the legality of the investigation but was complying "to prevent any unfortunate bloodshed".

Yoon left his residence in a convoy and was taken to the offices of the Corruption Investigation Office.

Investigators began questioning Yoon shortly after his arrest but they said he had exercised "his right to remain silent".

He refused to be filmed during questioning, a CIO official told reporters, and adding Yoon would spend the night at a detention centre.

In a later Facebook post that Yoon said he wrote while holed up in his residence, he repeated election fraud claims and spoke of "hostile" nations attacking the country, alluding to North Korea.

AFP reporters earlier witnessed brief scuffles at the gate of the residence, where Yoon's die-hard supporters had been camped out to protect him, as authorities first moved on the compound.

His supporters were heard chanting "illegal warrant!" while waving glow sticks and South Korean and American flags. Some lay on the ground outside the residential compound's main gate.