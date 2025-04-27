You are here
Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd
By AFP - Apr 27,2025 - Last updated at Apr 27,2025
Vancouver police secure the scene after a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver (AFP photo)
MONTREAL — Several people were killed after a driver plowed into a crowd at a street festival on Saturday in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police said.
"A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured," Vancouver Police posted on X. "The driver is in custody."
Apr 26, 2025
