You are here
Russia, Ukraine swap 190 POWs: ministry
By AFP - Oct 19,2024 - Last updated at Oct 19,2024
This handout photograph released by the Ukrainian presidential press service on July 17, 2024 shows Ukrainian prisoners of war posing for a photo following a swap at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (AFP photo)
Related Articles
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia and Ukraine traded hundreds of prisoners of war on Wednesday, just a week after Moscow said Kyiv had shot down a plan
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia and Ukraine have released a total of 190 captured soldiers in the latest prisoner exchange between the two countries,
KYIV, Ukraine — Slumped against his metal bed frame in a detention centre in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, Sergeant Nikolai Matveev relives the am
Opinion
Oct 19, 2024
Oct 19, 2024
Oct 17, 2024
Oct 17, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 19, 2024
Oct 19, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.