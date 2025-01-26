You are here
Russia says captured east Ukrainian town of Velyka Novosilka
By AFP - Jan 26,2025 - Last updated at Jan 26,2025
An elderly woman stands in a deserted alley in Pokrovsk yesterday as Russian troops advance close to the city (AFP photo)
MOSCOW — Russia on Sunday said its forces had captured the east Ukrainian town of Velyka Novosilka in the embattled Donetsk region, almost three years into their offensive.
Russia has made steady advances on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine for months.
Moscow's defence ministry said Russian troops led "active offensive actions" and "liberated the settlement of Velyka Novosilka", which lies in the west of the Donetsk region.
Velyka Novosilka is close to the southern front line in Ukraine, which has remained largely static but where fears of a fresh Russian offensive have risen for weeks.
Both sides have raced to gain an advantage in the almost three-year as Donald Trump, who has vowed to hold talks to end the conflict, returns to the White House.
