Russia says captured another village in eastern Ukraine
By AFP - Apr 30,2024 - Last updated at Apr 30,2024
Ukrainian servicemen of the 22nd Brigade launch a Leleka reconnaissance UAV drone near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on Saturday (AFP photo)
The announcement came a day after Moscow claimed another nearby village with Kyiv saying the situation for its forces was worsening.
Russia's defence ministry said it had "liberated" Semenivka, as its forces press their advantage in manpower and ammunition on the battlefield.
The tiny villages lies south of Novobakhmutivka, which fell to Russian troops over the weekend.
Russia has been pushing westwards in the Donetsk region since its symbolic capture in February of Avdiivka, an eastern hub that witnessed some of the worst battles of Moscow's two-year offensive.
Semenivka is close to Ocheretyne, where fighting has intensified and part of which is reportedly under Russian control.
Moscow has for weeks pressed its advantage at the front, an effort it has accelerated in recent days ahead of the arrival of US weapons that Kyiv desperately needs.
Moscow’s capture of the villages near Avdiivka has come as Ukraine’s commander-in-chief reported on Sunday that the situation on the front was “worsening”.
Kyiv has for days warned of deteriorating conditions on the front, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying Moscow will try to bring home victories ahead of the May 9 patriotic holiday.
Meanwhile, the head of NATO said Monday it was “not too late” for Ukraine to win against Russia despite Moscow’s mounting advances, promising more Western help is on its way.
“I know that serious delays in support have serious consequences on the battlefield.... But it’s not too late for Ukraine to prevail,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv. “More support is on the way.”
Apr 30, 2024
Apr 30, 2024
