Putin repeats Ukraine Nazi claims at Leningrad siege memorial

By AFP - Jan 27,2024 - Last updated at Jan 27,2024

In this pool photo distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (right) and Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko lay flowers during the opening ceremony of a monument to civilians killed during World War II near the village of Zaitsevo, Leningrad region, on Saturday (AFP photo)

SAINT PETERSBURG — President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said Ukraine “glorifies” Adolf Hitler’s SS killing squads and vowed to “eradicate Nazism”, as he opened a memorial marking 80 years since the end of the siege of Leningrad.

The Russian leader has repeatedly invoked the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II to justify his current offensive against Ukraine.

His charge that Ukraine is a fascist state that needs “de-Nazifying” has been debunked as false by independent experts.

On Saturday, Putin said “the regime in Kyiv glorifies Hitler’s accomplices, the SS.”

And Russia would “do everything possible to suppress and finally eradicate Nazism”, he said.

“The followers of Nazi executioners, whatever they call themselves today, are doomed,” he said near Saint Petersburg, his home town and the modern-day name of Leningrad.

He was speaking at the opening of a new memorial complex to victims of the siege of Leningrad — an event which forms a major part of Putin’s personal identity and one which has totemic importance for millions of Russians.

More than 800,000 people died from starvation, disease and bombardment during the 872-day encirclement by German forces in the Second World War.

Putin had earlier on Saturday visited a cemetery where more than 400,000 victims were buried in mass graves.

The Soviet Red Army broke the siege on 27 January 1944.

Although he was born after the war, Putin’s elder brother died of starvation during the siege.

He has also recalled how his mother once fainted and was laid out in the street next to a bunch of corpses, presumed dead from hunger.

The Soviet Union lost around 27 million people in what it calls the “Great Patriotic War” — more than any other country.

Putin has made memory of the war central to Russia’s national psyche.

Parades, monuments, cultural events and school curriculums have been increasingly dedicated to the heroism and courage of Soviet soldiers.