You are here
Pope, whose health is improving, 'slept well' - Vatican
By AFP - Feb 27,2025 - Last updated at Feb 27,2025
Pope Francis (L) waves at the end of his weekly general audience at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican on October 26, 2022 (AFP photo)
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis, battling pneumonia in both lungs, slept well and is resting, the Vatican said Thursday, after revealing the 88-year-old's condition was slightly improving.
The pontiff, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, has suffered increasing health problems in recent years.
He was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 and this is the longest hospitalisation in Francis's papacy.
"The pope slept well last night and is now resting", the Vatican said in a morning bulletin on the health of the pontiff.
The clinical conditions of the Argentine, admitted to Gemelli with breathing difficulties, "in the last 24 hours have shown a further, slight improvement," the Holy See said late Wednesday.
Related Articles
VATICAN CITY — A critically ill Pope Francis, battling pneumonia in both lungs, slept well, the Vatican said Tuesday after earlier reporting
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis, hospitalised in critical condition with pneumonia in both lungs, is in a good mood after a peaceful night, the
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has "stable" conditions with his blood tests showing a "slight improvement", the Vatican said Wednesday, as the
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 27, 2025
Feb 26, 2025
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.