Pope Francis has died – Vatican

By AFP - Apr 21,2025 - Last updated at Apr 21,2025

Caption Pope Francis tries a skullcap during a weekly general audience at St Peter's square in Vatican on April 5, 2017. Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025 announced The Vatican (AFP photo)

AMMAN — Pope Francis has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday.

Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

Pope Francis died on Monday aged 88, a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement.