Number of missing in Japan quake jumps to over 300
By AFP - Jan 09,2024 - Last updated at Jan 09,2024
Snow blankets part of the disaster-hit Wajima market area in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, on Monday (AFP photo)
SHIKA, Japan — The number of people unaccounted for after Japan’s New Year’s Day earthquake more than tripled on Monday to 323 while the death toll rose to 168, according to local authorities.
A heavy dumping of snow meanwhile complicated relief efforts a week after the 7.5-magnitude quake, with more than 2,000 people still cut off and many others lacking power or forced to take shelter in crowded emergency sites.
A new list published by Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan on Monday showed the number of missing people soaring from 31 to 281 in Wajima, one of the worst-hit places where the quake flatted dozens of houses and a major fire devastated a large area.
Days of rain increased the risk of further landslides, while the fresh heavy snow — more than 10 centimetres in places — could cause more buildings to collapse under its weight, the regional government warned.
Around 18,000 households in the Ishikawa region remained without electricity on Monday, while more than 66,100 households were without water on Sunday.
For the 28,800 people packed into government shelters, many were also without sufficient water, electricity and heating, according to media reports.
“Disaster-related deaths must be prevented at all costs. I want to improve the poor environment in shelters,” Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase told broadcaster NHK.
“The first priority has been to rescue people under the rubble, and to reach isolated communities,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told NHK on Sunday.
The government has “deployed various police and fire department helicopters” as well as small groups of troops on foot to reach the isolated communities, he said.
Japan experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year, though most cause no damage because of strict building codes in place for more than four decades.
But many structures are older, especially in rapidly ageing communities in rural areas like Noto.
The country is haunted by the monster quake of 2011 that triggered a tsunami, left around 18,500 people dead or missing and caused a nuclear catastrophe at the Fukushima plant.
