Nobel Peace Prize winner Hidankyo calls for a world without nukes

King Harald V of Norway (left) greets the representatives of the organisation Nihon Hidankyo, Terumi Tanaka, Shigemitsu Tanaka and Toshiyuki Mimaki after the group was awarded with the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize on Tuesday at Oslo City Hall (AFP photo)

OSLO — Japan's atomic bomb survivors' group Nihon Hidankyo accepted its Nobel Peace Prize on Tuesday, urging countries to abolish the weapons resurging as a threat 80 years after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

One of the three co-chairs of Nihon Hidankyo who accepted the prize, 92-year-old Nagasaki survivor Terumi Tanaka, demanded "action from governments to achieve" a nuclear-free world.

The prize was presented at a formal ceremony in Oslo's City Hall at a time when countries like Russia -- which has the world's largest nuclear arsenal -- increasingly brandish the atomic threat.

"I am infinitely saddened and angered that the 'nuclear taboo' threatens to be broken," Tanaka told the assembled dignitaries and guests, some clad in traditional Norwegian bunads or Japanese kimonos.

Nihon Hidankyo works tirelessly to rid the planet of the weapons of mass destruction, relying on testimonies from survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, known as "hibakusha".

The US bombings of the two Japanese cities on August 6 and 9, 1945 killed 214,000 people, leading to Japan's surrender and the end of World War II.

Burnt bodies

Tanaka was 13 years old when Nagasaki was bombed, the hypocentre just three kilometres west of his home. Five members of his family were killed.

He was upstairs reading a book when the A-bomb was dropped.

"I heard the explosion and all of a sudden saw a bright white light, which surrounded everything and everything became silent," he recalled.

"I was really surprised. I felt my life in danger."

Rushing to the ground floor, he lost consciousness when two glass doors, blown out by the detonation, fell on him, though the glass did not break.

"A miracle."

Three days later, he and his mother left in search of their relatives. That was when they realised the scope of the disaster.

"When we reached a ridge over the hills, we could look down over the city and that was when, for the first time, we saw that there was absolutely nothing left. Everything was black and charred."

He saw gravely wounded people fleeing the city, burnt bodies on both sides of the road. He and his mother cremated his aunt's body "with our own hands".

"I was numb, not able to feel anything."

Nihon Hidankyo's ranks are dwindling with every passing year. The Japanese government lists around 106,800 "hibakusha" still alive today. Their average age is 85.

'Uphold nuclear taboo'

For the West, the nuclear threat also comes from North Korea, which has increased its ballistic missile tests, and Iran, which is suspected of developing nuclear weapons though it denies this.

Nine countries now have nuclear weapons: Britain, China, France, India, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, the United States, and, unofficially, Israel.

"Our movement has undoubtedly played a major role in creating the 'nuclear taboo'," Tanaka said.

"However, there still remain 12,000 nuclear warheads on Earth today, 4,000 of which are operationally deployed, ready for immediate launch."

In 2017, 122 governments negotiated and adopted the historic UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), but the text is considered largely symbolic as no nuclear power has signed it.

While all ambassadors stationed in Oslo were invited to Tuesday's ceremony, the only nuclear powers in attendance were Britain, France, India, Pakistan and the United States. Russia, China, Israel and Iran were not present, the Nobel Institute said.

Expressing concern about the world entering "a new, more unstable nuclear age", Norwegian Nobel Committee chairman Jorgen Watne Frydnes warned that "a nuclear war could destroy our civilisation".

"Today's nuclear weapons ... have far greater destructive power than the two bombs used against Japan in 1945. They could kill millions of us in an instant, injure even more, and disrupt the climate catastrophically," he warned.

This year's Nobel prizes in the other disciplines -- medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics -- will be awarded at a separate ceremony in Stockholm.