M23 accuses DRC govt attempting to 'torpedo' peace talks

Members of the M23 movement stand guard for the convoy of Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda soldiers arriving at the the main border crossing between DR Congo and Rwanda in Goma on March 1, 2025 during the repatriation of FDLR soldiers by the M23 movement to Rwanda (AFP photo)

GOMA — Rwanda-backed armed group M23 on Sunday accused the Democratic Republic of Congo's government, which it has been fighting in the country's east, of trying to "torpedo" direct talks scheduled in Angola.

The spokesman for the M23 and the Congo River Alliance [AFC], a political-military alliance of which the M23 is a member, accused the DRC government of using fighter jets and drones to bomb densely populated areas in recent days.

"This deadly escalation... demonstrates the Kinshasa regime's intent to sabotage the long-awaited dialogue," Lawrence Kanyuka said in a post on X.

AFP could not verify the allegations made by the M23, and the DRC government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kanyuka in his statement "acknowledges receipt" of Angola's invitation to "direct dialogue" scheduled for Tuesday in Luanda with the DRC government.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco called on Saturday for a ceasefire starting Sunday at midnight, an appeal to which no party has responded.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has so far refused to attend talks with the M23 group, which has made rapid inroads into eastern DRC since the beginning of the year with the backing of Rwandan troops.

But following a visit by Tshisekedi to Luanda this week, "direct peace negotiations" were announced, starting Tuesday.

Tina Salama, a spokeswoman for Tshisekedi, told AFP late Sunday: "A delegation from the DRC will travel to Luanda on Tuesday at the invitation of the mediator to hear what they have to say."

She gave no details of its composition, nor whether it would engage in direct talks.

Since January, the major cities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Goma and Bukavu, a region rich in natural resources and close to the Rwandan border, have fallen under M23's control.

UN experts say the M23 is supported by approximately 4,000 Rwandan soldiers.

Meanwhile Rwanda said Monday it had severed diplomatic ties with Belgium, saying the European nation had "consistently undermined" Kigali "during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo".

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group launched a massive offensive in the mineral-rich east of the DRC earlier this year, taking two major cities.

A United Nations report has said that Kigali effectively controls the group and has around 4,000 troops in the country.

Kigali has denied involvement in the conflict and says it faces a threat from ethnic Hutu fighters in the DRC.

"The Government of Rwanda today notified the Government of Belgium of its decision to sever diplomatic relations, effective immediately," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

"Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilize against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilize both Rwanda and the region," it said.

It said that the decision reflected "Rwanda's commitment to safeguarding our national interests and the dignity of Rwandans".

All Belgian diplomats within the country will be required to leave within 48 hours, the statement added.