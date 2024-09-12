You are here
Long-range arms OK would put NATO at 'war with Russia': Putin
By AFP - Sep 12,2024 - Last updated at Sep 12,2024
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the X St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum in Saint Petersburg on September 12, 2024 (AFP photo)
Related Articles
PRAGUE — NATO foreign ministers gathered in Prague on Thursday in the face of growing calls for leading allies to lift restrictions stopping
MOSCOW — The Kremlin said on Tuesday that US Abrams tanks supplied to Ukraine would not change the outcome of its offensive and would "burn"
MOSCOW — Russia said Thursday that it plans to raise defence spending by almost 70 percent next year, funnelling massive resources into its
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Sep 12, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.