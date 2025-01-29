You are here
Germany’s Scholz says expelling Gazans ‘unacceptable’
By AFP - Jan 29,2025 - Last updated at Jan 29,2025
People walk along Salah Al Din road in Nuseirat as they make their way to the northern part of the Gaza strip on Tuesday (AFP photo)
“In light of recent public statements, I say very clearly that any relocation plans — the idea that the citizens of Gaza will be expelled to Egypt or Jordan — is unacceptable,” Scholz said at a town hall event in Berlin.
Almost all of the Gaza Strip’s 2.4 million inhabitants have been displaced by the war that began with the Palestinian group Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
Trump on Saturday put forward an idea to “clean out” Gaza after the conflict, and on Monday expressed his desire to move Palestinians from the war-torn territory to “safer” locations such as Egypt or Jordan.
Speaking on Tuesday, Scholz reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution and said the Palestinian Authority should take responsibility for the Gaza Strip.
“Peace can only come about if there is the hope of a self-governing future,” Scholz said.
“All those who believe that there can be a chance for peace in the region that is not based on self-government for the West Bank and Gaza in a Palestinian state — that will not work,” he said.
