Gabriel Attal picked as France's youngest PM — presidency

Newly appointed French Prime minister Gabriel Attal (centre) speaks with local residents during a visit to Clairmarais, northern France, on Tuesday (AFP photo)

PARIS — French leader Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday picked Gabriel Attal as prime minister in a bid to give new momentum to his presidency, with the 34-year-old becoming France's youngest head of government.

Macron late Monday accepted the resignation of Elisabeth Borne, 62, who served less than two years in office, ahead of a widely expected Cabinet reshuffle that seeks to breathe new life into his mandate which has three years to go.

"The president of the republic appointed Mr Gabriel Attal prime minister, and tasked him with forming a government," a presidential statement said.

The appointment was revealed much later than expected amid reports Attal's rise had caused friction within the government.

But the leader of Macron's Renaissance Party in parliament Sylvain Maillard congratulated Attal on X saying "I am sure that you will be able to faithfully carry out our project and embody the values that are ours."

The reshuffle comes ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris and European parliament elections this summer where Macron's centrist forces risk defeat at the hands of the far-right under Marine Le Pen.

'Fragile as ever'

Commentators see the reshuffle as essential to relaunch Macron's centrist presidency for its last three years and prevent him becoming a "lame duck" leader after a series of crises.

Since he defeated the far- right to win a second term in 2022, Macron has faced protests over unpopular pension reforms, the loss of his overall majority in parliamentary elections and controversy over immigration legislation.

While Macron cannot run again in 2027 presidential elections, relaunching his government is seen as crucial to help prevent Le Pen becoming president.

The conservative daily Le Figaro said Borne was leaving a political situation "that remains as fragile as ever.

"Changing a face at the top doesn't change the overall picture," the newspaper said, adding Borne's successor is facing "an overwhelming pile of political emergencies" including the task to unite a fragmented nation.

Borne’s resignation letter to Macron, a copy of which was seen by AFP, hinted that she would have preferred to stay in her job.

“While I must present the resignation of my government, I wanted to tell you how passionate I was about this mission,” she wrote.

Macron thanked Borne, only the second woman to lead the French government, for “work in the service of our nation that has been exemplary every day”.

Under the French system, the president sets general policies and the prime minister is responsible for day-to-day government management, meaning the latter often pays the price when an administration runs into turbulence.

European Parliament elections in June will pose a major test, with Macron’s Renaissance Party risking embarrassment at the hands of Le Pen’s National Rally.

Attal is a more political figure than the technocratic Borne.

Other key posts are also subject to uncertainty, in particular that of Darmanin, 41, a right-winger said to covet the post of foreign minister held by Catherine Colonna.

Macron likes “keeping all options open until the last moment”, a source close to the Elysee said.

The new head of government is the fourth prime minister since 2017 under Macron, who is accused by critics of micro-managing and centralising power in the Elysee.