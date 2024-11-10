Dutch judges ban pro-Palestinian demo after Amsterdam clashes

By AFP - Nov 10,2024 - Last updated at Nov 10,2024

A police officer stands next to demonstrators helping a bloodied pro-Palestinian protester near Dam Square during a Pro-Palestinian protest in Amsterdam on November 10, 2024 (AFP photo)

AMSTERDAM — Dutch judges on Sunday turned down an urgent request for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Amsterdam, backing a ban called by its mayor following clashes between Israeli football fans and groups of youths.

The Amsterdam District Court's decision comes three days after the Dutch capital was rocked by violence between Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans and men on scooters in several areas of the city.

Five Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters were briefly hospitalised in attacks that sparked outrage around the world.

The clashes came amid a rise in anti-Semitism globally since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

"The Mayor has rightly decided that there will be a ban on demonstrating in the city this weekend," the court announced on X.

It therefore "rejected the request," the court said.

Dutch activist Frank van der Linde applied for an urgent ban to demonstrate on the city's famous Dam Square, despite a temporary ban on protests announced by mayor Femke Halsema on Friday.

Van der Linde wanted to protest on the Dam against the "genocide in Gaza, but also because our right to protest has been taken away," Dutch national news agency ANP quoted him as saying.

Friday's emergency measures also included heightened police protection and wearing of face masks, and will be in place until Monday morning.

Police said tensions already built ahead of a match between Ajax and Tel Aviv Maccabi at the Johann Cruyff Arena on Thursday.

Maccabi fans burned a Palestinian flag on the Dam central square, and vandalised a taxi, Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla said.

The Europa League game Thursday finished largely in a peaceful atmosphere, praised by the Ajax club.

But sporadic incidents beforehand were linked to both Maccabi supporters, who were allegedly chanting anti-Palestinian slogans, and opposing groups of youths.

After the match, groups of men on scooters engaged in "hit-and-run" attacks on Maccabi fans in areas of the city.

Police said the attackers were apparently mobilised by calls on social media to target Jewish people.

Halsema described groups targeting fans of the Israeli club, beating and kicking them.

"This is an outburst of anti-Semitism that I hope to never see again," Halsema said, adding that she was "ashamed" by the violence.

At least 63 people have been arrested so far, but only before and during the match.

Police have launched a massive investigation and more arrests were expected.