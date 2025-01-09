Climate disasters drive unusually high losses in 2024 –Munich Re

Los Angeles County firefighters spray water on a burning home as they battle the Eaton Fire on January 08, 2025 in Altadena, California (AFP photo)

FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Climate change fuelled natural disasters that caused $320 billion in losses last year, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said Thursday, warning that "our planet's weather machine is shifting to a higher gear".

The amount of insured losses totalled $140 billion over the past 12 months, making 2024 the third-highest total since 1980, Munich Re said in a report.

The findings echoed similar figures from Swiss Re, the other leader of the reinsurance industry, which calculated overall losses of around $310 billion, of which $135 billion were insured.

Last year is almost certain to go down as the hottest on record and the first to be 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter than before the industrial revolution, the critical threshold laid down in the 2015 Paris accord on fighting climate change.

"Our planet's weather machine is shifting to a higher gear," said Tobias Grimm, chief climate scientist at Munich Re.

"Everyone pays the price for worsening weather extremes" driven by climate change, Grimm added, noting that the burden fell hardest on "people in countries with little insurance protection or publicly funded support to help with recovery".

"The global community must finally take action and find ways to strengthen the resilience of all countries, and especially those that are the most vulnerable," he said.

Above average

Overall and insured losses in 2024 were both well above the benchmark averages of the last 10 and 30 years, Munich Re said.

The totals were unusually high thanks to a "combination of rare major catastrophes, such as earthquakes and hurricanes, and more frequent events, such as hail, localised flooding and forest fires," Grimm said.

"These phenomena have particularly increased in intensity and frequency over the years," he said.

Weather catastrophes were behind 93 percent of the overall losses, as a series of hurricanes swept around the tropics, Munich Re calculated.

Cyclones alone accounted for $135 billion in losses, the majority of which were registered in the United States, which was buffeted by a series of powerful storms.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which blew across the south-eastern United States in quick succession in September and October, were the two costliest catastrophes of the year.

Helene resulted in losses of $56 billion, causing flooding deep into the US interior and leaving over 200 people dead.

Meanwhile in Europe, the region around Valencia in Spain saw the continent's most serious catastrophe, with over 200 dead and causing $11 billion in damages.