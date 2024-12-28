China, Iran FMs agree Mideast 'not a battleground for big powers'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing on Saturday (AFP photo)

BEIJING — The top diplomats of China and Iran agreed Saturday that the Middle East is "not a battleground for the big powers" and should not be an arena of geopolitical competition between countries outside the region.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed that "the international community should respect the sovereignty, security, stability, unity and territorial integrity of Middle East countries," according to a readout from Beijing's foreign ministry.

Araghchi is on his first visit to China since being appointed foreign minister of Iran.

The two major trading partners reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, the proper implementation of the ceasefire in Lebanon, and the "integrated promotion of counter-terrorism, reconciliation and humanitarian processes in Syria", according to the readout.

"The two sides agreed that the Middle East belongs to the people of the Middle East, and is not a battleground for the big powers, and should not be a victim of geopolitical competition and conflicts between countries from outside the region," the ministry said.

China and Iran were both supporters of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is an ardent opponent of Tehran.

Araghchi and Wang also discussed Iran's nuclear programme, which governments including Britain and the United States say could be on its way to building weapons.

Tensions have soared over Tehran's nuclear ambitions since then-president Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a landmark agreement that traded sanctions relief for limits on Iran's nuclear program.

China is a signatory to that agreement, and Wang told Araghchi Saturday that Beijing "firmly supports the Iranian side in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests".

China is Iran's largest trading partner and a top buyer of its sanctioned oil.